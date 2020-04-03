HBD Jaya Prada : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Jaya Prada is an Indian film actress and politician.She had been one of the most influential & successful actress in both Telugu & Hindi film history and ruled the silver screen in the late 1970s,1980s and early 1990s in both Hindi and South Indian films. She left the film industry at the peak of her career, as she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and entered politics. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur from 2004 to 2014.

Some of her memorable films include Anthuleni Katha (1976), Seeta Kalyanam (1976), Adavi Ramudu (1977), Yamagola (1977), Sanaadi Appanna (1977), Siri Siri Muvva (1978), Sargam (1979), Kaamchor (1982), Kaviratna Kalidasa (1983), Sagara Sangamam (1983), Tohfa (1984), Sharaabi (1984), Maqsad (1984), Sanjog (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Simhasanam (1986), Sindoor (1987) , Samsaram (1988), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Maa (1991), Devadoothan (2000), Pranayam (2011), and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (2012). She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for her performance in Sagara Sangamam. She has also been awarded Filmfare Special Award for her performance in Siri Siri Muvva & Anthuleni Katha (1976).

She has been considered by many as the most beautiful face to grace Indian cinema, courtesy the reticent cinematic maestro Satyajit Ray who called her “the most beautiful face on the Indian screen”.

#Jaya Prada, born as Lalita Rani, grew up in Andhra Pradesh. Her father, Krishna Rao was a Telugu film financer. She was initiated into dancing at a young age by her mother. At the age of 14, after seeing her dance performance, a Telugu director offered her a ten-minute dance number in a film named Bhoomi Kosam.

#This dance number gave Jaya Prada the popularity required for her to enter the film industry. Following this, she starred in a number of South Indian films, all of them proved to be a box office hit. She acted in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi movies and was a major success everywhere. She has acted alongside big actors like Kamal Haasan, Mohan Lal, Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan etc.

#Jaya Prada married producer Srikant Nahata in 1986. Nahata was a married man with three children before he tied the knot with Jaya Prada. He did not divorce his first wife before marrying Jaya Prada, which created a lot of controversy. Jaya Prada and Srikant Nahata have no children together.

#In 1994, her co-star and very good friend NT Rama Rao initiated her into politics and asked her to become a part of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In 1996, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha representing Andhra Pradesh. She also held the post of Telugu Mahila President. Later, under the Chandrababu Naidu leadership, Jaya Prada quit TDP and joined Samajwadi Party. She was expelled from Samajwadi Party for indulging in anti-party activities. She was accused of passing indecent comments about the party in a press conference which led to her expulsion. She joined RLD in March 2014 and contested in the general elections from Bijnor, but lost. On Thursday, reports said that Jaya Prada is set to join BJP, accusing Samajwadi Party of not respecting women.

#Jaya Prada has courted two major controversies while she was a part of Samajwadi Party. In 2009, Jaya Prada was issued notice by the Election Commission for violating code of conduct by distributing bindis to women in Rampur’s Swar locality. The same year she accused senior leader of Samajwadi party Azam Khan of circulating her nude pictures. She was considered a close aide of Samajwadi Party MLA, Amar Singh. In 2010, both of them were expelled from the party and together they joined RLD in March 2014.