Know how and when to have sex

Sex is the most beautiful component in the structure of a relationship. The relationship gets more intimate with sex. Sex also has both mental and physical benefits also. But how and when to have sex? Not everybody knows the answer to this. Here is the answer.

Sexologists and health care experts recommend you to have sex at least twice weekly. More sex also has negative effects. It can also signal the onset of problems with sexual addiction. Too much sex can have some negative effects like

you will experience cramps on your body. Also you experience difficulties in your bowel and urinary functions.Over sexual activity will lead you to think about it more and you will be constantly distracted by thoughts of sex which can lead to sexual addiction.

It is best to stay within a range, have fun with your partner twice or thrice and enjoy the health and psychological benefits of this natural miracle.