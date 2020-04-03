Know the benefits of  having regular sex

When you have sex with your partner, you get a feeling of satisfaction. It helps in bringing you closer to your partner and it results in stronger and better relationship. Sexual activity has a direct relationship with your psychological health. Although it does not matter how often you have sex, rather how much time you spend together.

Some benefits of having regular sex:

Sex releases endorphin hormone which reduces stress and also gives you experience of euphoria. It makes you feel satisfied and happy with your life during the act and in general. During sexual intercourse, the body releases pheromones that you find more attractive to other people.

If you experience orgasm during activity, there is likely to be a better life span due to the promotion of better circulation within the body.

Sex acts as an excellent pain reliever due to endorphin release.

The penis also helps you to keep better control over your bladder by working the muscles during sexual intercourse.

It has also been shown to reduce the risk of prostate cancer in men.