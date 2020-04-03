Netflix released trailer of ‘Hasmukh’:Watch it here

Digital streaming platform, Netflix has released trailer of its upcoming web series named ‘Hasmukh’ on Friday. The web series has Vir Das in lead role. The series will released on April 17.

Hasmukh is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves. The series also stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad.

The series follows the journey of a young man from Saharanpur who wants to be the greatest comedian in the world. While he is a great writer, what he lacks is comic timing. Determined to achieve his dream, he will do absolutely anything to make sure the world notices his talent. But how far is he willing to go to realise his dreams? And can he get away with it? Hasmukh is the story of untamed ambition and how, when not controlled, it can wreak havoc.