New born twins named ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’ amid corona lockdown

A couple in Chhattisgarh has named their newborn twins as ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’. The two words may evoke fear in the minds of the world, but for this couple, they symbolise victory over hardships as their twin babies, a boy and a girl, were born amid the coronavirus crisis.

The parents said that the names of their children would remind them about the hardships they conquered during the on-going lockdown to bring their kids into the world. The babies were born on the intervening night of March 26-27 at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur.

“I was blessed with the twins – a boy and a girl – in the early hours on March 27. We have named them Covid (boy) and Corona (girl) for now,” Preeti Verma, the 27-year-old mother of the newborns, told news agency PTI.

“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, me and my husband wanted to make the day memorable. Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names,” Preeti said.

“When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic,” she added.