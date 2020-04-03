PM appeals to show solidarity. Switch off lights and light candles this Sunday

In a message to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the people for their cooperation in the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He said it set an exemplary example for the rest of the world. “You are not alone, no one is alone in the fight against coronavirus,” he told the people, adding that there has been unprecedented discipline and a sense of service by the people during the lockdown.

“This Sunday, on April 5, we have to challenge coronavirus. I want nine minutes of your time at 9 pm to put off all the lights in your homes and come to your doors or balconies and light torches/mobile phone lights or lamps. This light will show that we are together in this battle,” PM Modi said.

His message came a day after he held a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and asked them to “formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered reemergence of the population once the lockdown ends” on April 14.

On Thursday, PM held a meeting with Chief Ministers and asked for a common plan to ensure staggered movement of people after the national lockdown ends. “It is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends,” PM Modi emphasised, urging states to come up with suggestions.

Here are the highlights of PM’s address: