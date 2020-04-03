‘PMs appeal is a call to unity of the nation’, Says Kerala minister

Kerala Minister for Agriculture VS Sunil Kumar, who is also at the forefront to fight the dreaded coronavirus said the PMs request to light candles on April 5 at 9 PM is a call for national solidarity against Coronavirus.

VS Sunil Kumar is currently delegated to coordinate state efforts against the spread of the virus in Ernakulam district. He said the PMs appeal will be welcomed by the state and added that all directives of the PM are implemented in the state in its efforts to fight Coronavirus.

PM made an appeal to Indians today at a TV broadcast at 9 AM this morning, requesting all to light candles, and torches for 9 minutes as a symbolic move to push India from the darkness of disease to the limelight of national solidarity against the disease.