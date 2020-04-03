PMs relief: Financial assistance to be credited to accounts today

Union government will transfer 500 Rs to Jandhan accounts of BPL women starting from Friday. The financial relief amidst national lock-down is under PMs Gareeb Kalyan package and will continue for 3 months.

In order to prevent rush, the withdrawal of cash will be regulated on the basis of last digit of the account number. If the last digit is 0 or 1 withdrawal can be made on April 3, Account no ending with 2 and 3 can withdraw on April 4, Account number ending with 4 and 5 can withdraw on April 7, Account number ending with 6 and 7 can withdraw on April 8 and Account numbers ending with 8 and 9 on April 9.

After April 9 there is regulation and all Jandhan account holders can withdraw the amount. Another option is to withdraw using RuPay card on ATMs of any bank. The bank will not levy service charges for Jandhan account withdrawals.