Rihanna appears on Vogue’s cover and it is a histrory. Know the reason here

Debuting in a durag, a sartorial symbol of black power, Rihanna stars on two special covers for the May 2020 issue of British Vogue.

She is the first woman to appear on the mag’s cover wearing a durag.

This is not the first time that Rihanna has sported a durag, a head garment worn by slaves and members of the Black Power Movement.

Earlier at the CFDA Awards in 2014, she flaunted an embellished durag.

According to British Vogue, their ‘May 2020 issue was created prior to the pandemic which has subsequently brought the world almost to a halt.’

‘In any case, we couldn’t imagine a better cover star than @BadGalRiri, an advocate for tolerance whose rallying cry has redefined every industry she’s turned her hand to, and whose generous spirit saw her make a $5 million donation to fight Covid-19 with her @ClaraLionelFdn earlier this month,’ they wrote on Instagram.

Dressed in a black lace bra, paired with a jacket, the singer styled her look for the cover in a black durag and gold necklaces, above.

For her second look, she sported an all Burberry look along with a Stephen Jones Millinery durag, below.

Talking about the look, Stephen wrote: ‘Thrilled to have created this durag for @badgalriri, one of my most loyal clients, friend and inspiration.’

See the pic here: