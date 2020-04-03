These two actors don’t need a fans club’: Veteran actor praises two Malayalam actors

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker and actor Pratap Pothen has come forward praising Suraj Venjaramoodu and Fahadh Fazil. The filmmaker took his social media handle to praise them. He said that these two did not need any fan club.these are actors who own their roles and become the characters. They don’t need fan clubs to make them popular because their work is their worship.

Yesterday I saw two Malayalam films back to back the first was .. ….#Trance was indeed a trance like experience for me….its a well made film well staged and directed by #Anwar_rasheed ….the photography and the editing is top class but what got me by my …pardon the French …balls …was the high voltage performance of …#FahadFasil ….he simply got into the role and owned it …his body language is superb his little little gestures like pulling his coat sleeves to adjust them and so much more makes the kind of actor who owns the role he is given and that is a rare quality for an actor ….he is indeed the best among the actors of his generation ……and in each role he is different …the walk he uses as congress mandalam president in Oru Indian Prema Katha …each is distinctive for the detailing he does …whether it is the way he walks or how he pulls a chair is simply speaking about an actor who works hard and is naturally gifted his dna shows ….I can go on speaking about him …but I will make this prediction you’ve seen nothing as yet he live name etched among the great actors of our time …well when the script is bad or the director a wannabe who has forced him to do a movie he manages to stay afloat …

I wish him the very best because I get great pleasure in watching him on screen …the other movie I saw was #AndroidKunjappen version 5.5 it freaked me out than any one could do a movie abt a robot and an old man and pull it of in style kudos to the director #RatheeshBalakrishnanPoduval and the script writer to come up with this totally unique subject …here again I must mention the brilliance of the actor #Suraj_venjarammoodu he was simply marvellous …what an actor again these actors own their roles and become the characters …,these actors don’t need fan clubs to make them popular because their work is their worship ..god bless them …