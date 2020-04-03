This south-Indian superstar to play a cameo role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

It has been rumored that a south Indian superstar will play a cameo role in the upcoming multi-lingual period film by SS Rajamouli named ‘RRR’. The film having Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR in the lead roles also has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and foreign actors Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

It is rumored that ‘Thalapathy Vijay’ will be doing the cameo role in the film. It has been said in social medias that Vijay has been approached by director SS Rajamouli.

Made originally in Telugu, ‘RRR’ is a fictional story that revolves around freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played byJr NTR who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Set in the 1920s, the movies unveils both of them away from home in Delhi before they started fighting for the country.