UAE aviation authority makes important announcement on passenger flight service

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has on Friday made an important announcement about the passenger flight services. The aviation authority made it clear that the suspension on all passenger flights to and from UAE will continue. Exception is given to cargo and evacuation flights only.

“The GCAA affirmed that the decision to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE is still in effect as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19. Only passenger flights carrying the UAE residents and visitors wishing to return back to their respective home countries have been temporarily allowed after ensuring all relevant precautionary measures required by the Ministry of Health and Prevention have been taken,” the statement issued by GCAA reads.

Earlier on Thursday approval was given to airline company in UAE to resume some passenger services.

From April 6, Emirates will carry passengers from Dubai to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich, with four flights a week to London Heathrow, and three flights a week to the other cities.

Etihad Airways will fly to seven international destinations from April 5. Etihad will resume services to Seoul Incheon, Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam.