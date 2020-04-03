US to face a “very difficult” two weeks ahead, says Trump

US President Donald Trump in an address warned the people of the United States to brace for a ” Very difficult” two weeks ahead. The US is the new epicenter of the virus with more than 2 lakh confirmed Covid cases, the highest Covid score of any nation. The 14 days of incubation of the virus will bring forth the grave symptoms of the Covid disease to the surface, with the lung tissue turning to fibroids due to acute pneumonia-causing breathlessness and death.

He called on all residents of the country to follow the norms of social distancing until the end of April. The President said this, speaking at a daily press briefing at the White House. Three weeks ago, Trump had publicly dismissed chances for Coronavirus to spread in the US saying it is a ‘Chinese Virus’.

“I want all Americans to be prepared for the difficult days ahead. We are going to go through a very difficult two weeks,” Trump said, adding that he hopes that after this, the country will see “light at the end of the tunnel. And then, hopefully, as experts predict we will see a real light at the end of the tunnel, but it will be a very painful two weeks,” the President warned.

US residents should be prepared for the fact that up to 100,000 Americans could potentially become victims of the coronavirus, according to Dr, Anthony Fauci Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, who is part of the White House working group. An unofficial statistical projection reported death toll could be as large as 28 million in the US .