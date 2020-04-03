DH Latest NewsLatest NewsVideo

Video of peacocks dance on deserted Mumbai streets wins internet: Watch it here

Apr 3, 2020, 07:03 pm IST
The busy streets  in the country were deserted as the country is going through a 21-day long nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. As human being are stopped to step out to roads now the animals and birds had started wandering the streets.

For many days, the national bird of the country, peacocks  has taken charge of the streets of Mumbai.  The videos  of peacocks dancing and wandering on Mumbai streets has been widely circulated on social media.

Shared by many, these images and videos show how the gorgeous birds are frolicking through the deserted streets. While some are sitting on top of cars, others simply are walking around.

“Little positives of Corona lockdown. Peacock dancing on an empty Mumbai street, Parsi colony, Hughes Road,” wrote a Twitter user and shared a video. It shows the colourful bird displaying its beautiful plumage gracefully.

 

