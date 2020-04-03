Video of hot Bhojpuri actress creates storm on social media: Watch it here

A video of a song by the hot beauty of Bhojpuri cinema, Akshara Singh has created a storm on social media. The latest dance number of the hot actress has released online. The song ‘Ek Lakh Ka Lehnga’ has gone viral on internet. The song features Akshara in a sizzling white and emerald green outfits, grooving to the dance number.

The song has been sung by Akshara Singh and the lyrics are penned by RR Pankaj. Vinay Vinayak has composed the music and Rakesh Thakar aka Raka has visualised the concept and direction.

On the work front, Akshara will be seen in ‘Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki’ with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu’s ‘Love Marriage’.