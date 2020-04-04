BJP state president asks to open wine shops

Ernest Mawrie,the state committee president of BJP in Meghalaya has demanded to open all wine and liquor shops that were closed during the nationwide lockdown. The BJP leader has wrote a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday for this.

The BJP leader has sought permission to open wine shops claiming that drinking alcohol is “way of life” in the state. BJP state president Mawrie is also the secretary of the Khasi Hills Wine Dealers and Welfare Association.

Mawrie claimed that wine shop owners are facing immense public pressure to operate their outlets and are receiving several calls. The sudden closure of wine shops has created an immense public demand for their quota of alcohol, he added.

Mawrie urged to allow the opening of wine shops on allocated days and said social distancing and public hygiene guidelines will be followed.

The state government has earlier rescinded permission for home delivery of alcohol following a complaint made by the Indian Medical Association.