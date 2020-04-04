Congress Veteran gets life threats from Russia, Switches his Phone off

Veteran Congress leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh switched off his cell phone after receiving threats for the past four days. The calls he received are from different numbers, most of them originating from Russia.

Singh said that a complaint was filed to the DGP, but the menace is still continuing. The senior leader had received calls for help from Indian students who are still trapped in a Russian University. Digvijay Singh had urgently prompted attention from external affairs minister S Jaishankar on the matter and sought to initiate help from the Russian embassy. Switching his phone off Singh provided his landline number in Bhopal for those in need in a time of Covid lock-down.

BLP MLA from Huzur, Rameshwar Sharma taking the opportunity taunted Singh saying, “this is what happens when we want to do good for the first time, such obstacles come in the way”.Sharma also offered his number for Singh and asked to divert the calls.”I will help the needy and also deal with those who threaten.”, Sharma said.