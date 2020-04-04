Sunny Leone shares internet with her latest ‘hot’ photos: See pics

Former porn star Sunny Leone is a busy actress in the Bollywood industry. The actress has huge fan following on social medias also. The actress know how to make her fans and followers happy and busy. The actress is very ken in sharing her ‘hot and sexy’ photos on social media.

As the country is going through a nationwide lockdwon, celebrities are doing their best to keep themselves and to entertain their fans.

And Sunny also has joined the long queue and has shared a hot throwback picture of herself from the Manforce calendar photoshoot on social media.

In the picture clicked by Dabboo Ratnani, Sunny is seen riding a horse and looks absolutely sexy sporting a pink and blue swimsuit. “Take your blues away 12 days of summer lovin’ !!!”, Sunny captioned the photo.