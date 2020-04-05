2020 WWE Wrestle Mania : Braun Strowman is the new Universal Champion bumping Goldberg

As the world continues to battle the growing coronavirus pandemic, it seemed WrestleMania 36 was headed toward a cancellation. The 2020 pro wrestling events fate was indecisive but as unpredictable as a wrestling match, in a twist of events the option of canceling was scrapped, and not only that it got transformed to a two-night event, stacking match-after match.’ It is too big an event just for one night’

In the big match for the Universal title, Gold Berg and Braun Strowman squared. Goldberg started off with three spheres, Goldberg failed to resist the power of Braun Strowman. Four power bumps by the Monster Among Man took the veteran Goldberg down. Thus Braun Strowman claimed the universal title.