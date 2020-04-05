DH Latest NewsLatest NewsVideo

Amul brings back ‘nostalgic’ TV ads once again: Watch it here

Apr 5, 2020, 10:46 pm IST
As the country is going through a 21-day nationwide lockdown, the public broadcaster Doordarshan has decided to re-telecast its classic series’s back. The decision was taken on popular demand.

Now India’s largest and most popular diary company, Amul has brought back its nostalgic advertisements on popular demand. Amul has shared old television advertisements on its social media handle.

The official Twitter account of Amul posted old TV commercials and wrote, “On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990’s during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat.”

