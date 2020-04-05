Covid-19: Kerala Nurse dies in Ireland ,Husband and kids in quarantine

An Indian nurse fighting the dreaded nCov virus in Ireland died in the line of service after contracting the disease. Beena George 58, hails from Kuruppantara, Kottayam in the state of Kerala. Her husband George Paul and kids are now in quarantine. She was residing in Drogheda town with her family.

Beena George was fighting Cancer when she was tested positive for Covid two days ago. She was working as a staff nurse in Drogheda, Ireland hospital. Her funeral rights would be done as per the Corona protocol of the Irish government.