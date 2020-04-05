Covid-19: Police arrests bakery worker for spitting in bread dough

The Ajman police has arrested a worker in a bakery in the emirate for for spitting in the bread dough. The Asian worker spit in the dough while he was preparing bread at the bakery. This was informed by Lt. Col. Muhammad Mubarak Al-Ghafli, Director of Al-Jarf Al-Shamel Police Station.

A customer has recorded the action of the worker in a camera. Then he lodged a complaint with the municipality along with the video clip. After that a police team gone to arrest the worker after receiving a report from the municipality confirming that the man spat in the bread dough.

The accused was taken for psychological examination as he’s being prepared to be referred to the public prosecution. Municipality has shut down the bakery for violating food hygiene and public health rules.