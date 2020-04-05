Covid-19: Price list of essential items released in country

The Economic Department in Dubai has released the price list of essential items in the emirate. The price list was released as a part of its price tracker campaign to ensure the rights of consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A ‘Price Monitor’ was launched by the Dubai Economy l to track daily prices of staple foods and essentials, and ensure that consumers continue to get their basic needs at fair prices in spite of the precautionary measures being adopted in view of the Covid-19 spread.

A portal – www.price.ded.ae – was also launched for this.Consumers can lodge their their complaints and queries on price increases in this .

Here’s price monitor list of essentials, including hand sanitisers and face masks, with the minimum and maximum price: