CRPF Director-General and 200 personnels under Covid quarantine

Director-General of the countries’ second-largest Para-military force, the CRPF had entered into a quarantine along with 200 personnel. The CRPF chief AP Maheshwari, who is subjected to home quarantine, is overseeing the force’s work from home. Maheshwari has so far shown no symptoms, officials said.

The decision, believed to be precautionary, was taken after the force drew up a detailed list of about 200 personnel, including the DG after the CRPF’s Chief Medical Officer tested positive for the virus. He was isolated, and eight other officers were quarantined, the source said.

Liaison Officer and Assistant Commandant of CRPF, P Raja, who had been quarantined after Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak was tested Covid-19 positive, also underwent a test and awaited results.

The 200 CRPF personnel sent on home quarantine were traced to be in contact with Raja and further course of measures will be taken after test reports of Raja, Officials in the CRPF were quoted by media sources