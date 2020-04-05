‘Early Leave’ initiative’: New scheme for expats in UAE launched

A new scheme was launched for the expats living in UAE. The new scheme was launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the General Civil Aviation Authority, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority. The scheme is named ‘Early Leave’ initiative.

The initiative will help the expats working in the private sector UAE, who wished to return to their home country to do so. Employees will be asked to submit their annual leave dates or agree with their employers on unpaid leave.

The initiative is part of the humanitarian efforts of the UAE rulers. It is aimed at meeting the needs of residents seeking to return to their home countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.