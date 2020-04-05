Fifth test report of Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor delights her fans

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is getting expert treatment in Covid quarantine after she was confirmed of contracting the virus from her UK visit three weeks ago.

On Saturday the fifth swab test results came out to be negative for the ‘Baby doll’ singer. However, she had to wait for one more count of a negative score for her discharge from the hospital. She is getting expert treatment from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical science. A spokesperson of the institute said “The fifth test report of Kanika is negative, if the sixth report is also negative she will be discharged from the hospital. She is still under observation ”