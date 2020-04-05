Indians widely infected in Saudi Arabia, 5 deaths reported today

Saudi announced the death of 5 people due to Covid-19 on Sunday. Saudi health authority spokesman Al Abdali told reporters that 206 new Covid positive cases are confirmed in a day. The total death toll of the biggest Gulf state comes to 34 with today’s addition.

More than 53 percent of those infected are expatriates according to ministry.47 percent of natives are also infected. The shared living space of the expatriate community contributes to the quick spread of Covid-19 in the expatriate community. Saturday authorities had reported the death of 4 out of which 3 are expatriates. The majority of the expatriates in Saudi are Indians.

Kuwait reported 77 new cases on Sunday, taking the Covid positive count to 556. Out of 77 covid infected today,60 are Indian expatriates. Meanwhile, Union minister V Muralidharan on Saturday said it is not feasible to evacuate Indians after screening from Covid infected countries.