‘Lift export ban on anti-malaria drug’ Trump presses Modi as US death toll sky rockets

Hydroxychloroquine, a drug used in the treatment of Malaria is now in very high demand in the US. This drug is deemed highly effective in combating the symptoms of Covid-19 disease. The US has a shortage of stock for this drug as Malarial infections are close to nil in the country. On Sunday US President Trump pressed his friend in India, Narendra Modi to raise the export ban on the drug to facilitate its export to the US. The drug was banned for export foreseeing its demand for Covid treatment in India.

Trump told reporters at the daily White House briefing on the coronavirus outbreak that he had called Modi and urged him to “release the amounts we ordered” and added, “They are giving it serious consideration”.Covid-19 had claimed more than 8000 lives in US so far, and the death toll is expected to increase in the coming two weeks.

The Covid cases in India are also surging. The Center’s response to Trump’s plea is keenly monitored in India.