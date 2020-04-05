Rumours of 5G as the real cause of Covid-19, Communication towers burnt down at UK

Rumours are spreading in the UK, that the latest 5G spectrum of telecommunication is the real cause of the novel Coronavirus. An agitated crowd set ablaze several communication towers in London after the fake news.

The fake news was quickly spread through Facebook and Youtube and reached several million within a few hours. British cabinet minister Michael Ghov commented on the incidents of Tower attacks “that the rumour is the propagation of stupidity, a dangerous stupidity”.

The British Medical director Stephen Povees said the rumour is ‘disturbingly foolish’.5 G towers are crucially wanted at this time of national distress to extend medical assistance and Machine to machine communication through 5 G.He slammed the destruction of towers at such a critical time just paying heed to foolish rumours.

The crowd attacked and burnt the Mobile towers at Birmingham, Liverpool, Melling and Merseyside.