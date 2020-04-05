Suhana Khan’s latest pictures wins internet: See pics

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood’s King Khan is very much popular among netizens. The young girl enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Suhana Khan’s pictures which she shares on her social media handle goes viral always. Recently few pictures from her college in New York have now surfaced online. Suhana can be seen with her college mates in these pictures.

Suhana made her acting debut in a short film, named ‘The Grey Part of Blue’ in last year. The short film features Suhana and Robin Gonella in main lead and has been directed by Theodore Gimeno. Suhana is studying in New York now.