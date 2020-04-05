Union minister V Muralidharan, ‘Selective airlift for stranded Indians not feasible’

V Muralidharan, Minister of state for external affairs (MEA) and parliamentary affairs said selective airlifting for stranded Indians from Covid zones is not feasible.

Since international travel is stalled and a lockdown is in effect in India, screening the stranded Indians and then picking them for evacuation from Covid hit countries is not practical, he said. But the MOE through its high commissions and embassies had ensured that food and other necessities of people of Indian origin are taken care of.

An estimated 700-800 Indians are already infected with the Covid-19 virus.V Muralidharan added that the Central government is even taking care of the needs of these infected Indians. The minister said that Embassies and high commissions are now helping people whose Visas have expired including the Gulf countries.

“It is not their job, but they are helping people to renew their Visas as well”, he added.