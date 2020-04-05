US reports 300000 Covid positive cases,Trump cautions ‘ more deaths to come’

The Covid-19 epicenter has shifted from Italy to the US with US reporting more than 300000 Covid cases as of Saturday night. The death toll in the USA had touched in 8100. The worrying aspect in the US is that these figures are not yet the peak, which means the spread will still surge and the deaths to occur are unpredictable at this stage.

“And there will be a lot of death, unfortunately. But a lot less death than if this wasn’t done,” he said, referring to certain mitigation tactics adopted by the White House. The US state governors had urged 96 percent of citizens to stay indoors.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the next two weeks will be crucial to flatten the curve.”This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe, and that means everybody doing the six-feet distancing, washing your hands,” she said.

All but eight states have issued a form of stay-at-home orders though Fauci said earlier in the week he doesn’t understand why all states haven’t issued such an order. In the US Federal system, the State governors can decide to implement a lock-down as President Trump had made it clear several times he will order a nation-wide lockdown.