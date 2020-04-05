Vishal and Arya to team up again

Tamil actors Vishal and Arya are ready to team again. It has been confirmed that the young actors will share screen space in a film directed by Anand Shankar. This is the second time that the actors are uniting for a film after ‘Avan Ivan’ directed by Bala.



Ritu Varma of ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’ fame is the female lead in the film. SS Thaman is signed as the music director.

Anand Shankar made his debut with the action thriller ‘Arima Nambi’. Then he directed the film ‘Irumugan’ starring Vikram and Nayanthara. Later he directed ‘NOTA’, starring Vijay Deverakonda.The other details regarding the film is not yet announced.