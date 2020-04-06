Tabligh jamat :South African Muslim cleric dies of Covid-19

A South African Muslim cleric who attended the Delhi Markaz died of Covid-19 on Sunday. Yousaf Toutla 80 attended the Tabligh congregation at Delhi and participated in the meet from March 1 to March 15, after which he returned back to South Africa. The Tabligh congregation was attended by clerics from all over the world.

The South African local authorities had warned Toutla from visiting India. He was found infected with Covid-19 on his arrival screening and spend the rest of his days in quarantine care. He showed signs of recovery on first phase of treatment but later his age-related ailments complicated the treatment and he died today morning. Toutla’s family is under quarantine now.

His funeral was according to the Covid protocol in a specially designed bag devised by the Islamic Burial Council(IBC) of South Africa.