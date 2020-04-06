Covid-19: Number of people died due to coronavirus crosses 70,000

As per the data released by International news agency AFP, the number of death due to Covid-19 pandemic has crossed 70,000 globally. AFP has collected the data from official government sources and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As per the data coronavirus infection has killed 70,009 people in the world. Out of this 50,215 are in Europe.

Italy is leading the global death toll with 15,877 fatalities, followed by Spain with 13,055, the United States with 9,648 and France with 8,078.Europe has listed 676,462 cases and 50,215 deaths to date. The US and Canada together have 353,159 cases with 9,955 deaths.

While Asia has 119,955 cases and 4239 deaths, the Middle East 78,563 cases and 3,933 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 33,362 cases with 1,178 deaths, Africa 9,263 cases with 444 deaths and Oceania 6,821 cases with 45 deaths.