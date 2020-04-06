9baje9minute : Former Indian cricketer attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp

To thank the healthcare workers and express solidarity, Prime Minister Modi had given a call to the citizens to switch off their lights in their homes and light a lamp in their balconies as a mark of gratitude for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 PM.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif was attacked by Islamists for following Prime Minister Modi’s call to light lamp in solidarity for fight against coronavirus. Kaif had taken to social media to thank the frontline workers and healthcare staff who are putting in their heart and soul in this fight against coronavirus, a pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China.

Many suggested that he must offer namaz instead to fight coronavirus. That he was ‘fooled’ to celebrate and light a lamp ahead of BJP’s foundation day.

To, all the doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, govt. employees, police and army personnel, media personnel, bankers, essentials’ shopkeepers and all other warriors fighting #COVID19 We are in your debt and ever thankful. 🙏🏻 Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#9baje9minute #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/eD3EW1ZISj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2020

Miya Namaz padkar Allah se dua karo Covid-19 Inshallah jab harega!! Yeh kya chichora pana karre — Mohd Fasiuddin (@MohdFasiuddin10) April 5, 2020