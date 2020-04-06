Actor Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for sharing fake WhatsApp image of India

On Sunday evening, the nation responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles, lamps, torches and cellphone torches for nine minutes at 9pm, as a gesture of thanks to the Corona Warriors and to fight the darkness of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Several Bollywood stars joined the rest of India and shared their pictures on social media. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday was heavily criticised for one of his tweets. He retweeted a fake picture, which claimed to be a satellite photo of India during the #9Baje9minutes activity. The actor captioned it as: “The World sees us.. we are ONE..”

When PM Modi announced about #9Baje9minutes activity, at that time too a fake picture by NASA was making rounds on the internet.

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

Twitterati informed Amitabh Bachchan that the photo shared was in fact a fake one. While some other users slammed Big B for retweeting and sharing posts without cross-checking for facts.