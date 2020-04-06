Actress Sonam Kapoor gets trolled after she slams people for bursting crackers during #9pm9mins Call

PM Modi urged the citizens of our country to light up diyas and candles to showcase unity and solidarity in the battle against COVID-19, on 5th April at 9pm for 9 minutes. While many turned off the lights in their house and stepped out in balconies or roofs with diyas in their hands, some decided to ‘celebrate’ this occasion and burst firecrackers. Sonam Kapoor, who is currently residing in her Delhi home with husband Anand Ahuja and her in-laws, took to her social media handle to express disappointment at this and wrote: “dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali?”

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

Unfortunately, this did not go down well with netizens who trolled her with memes. They even shared old Diwali pictures of Sonam from 2016 calling her a hypocrite. While one user wrote: “When are u not confused, Its normal for u to be confused”, another shared pictures of Sonam in front of the Kapoor mansion during Diwali and said, “You look happy Sonam.” Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also replied to the tweet and wrote: “Sonam ji crackers are burst during celebrations & not only in Diwali?People are trying to be happy in these difficult times.”

