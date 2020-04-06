BSNL extends availability of this plan

India’s leading telecom and internet service provider,Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of itsone of prepaid voucher. The public sector telecom operator has extended the availability of it Vasantham Gold prepaid voucher, priced at Rs.96. BSNL has extended the availability of this prepaid voucher by 90 days. Now the users can now avail the benefits of this offer until June 30, 2020.

Vasantham plan comes with a validity of 90 days. However, the freebies are available only for 21 days during which time the subscribers get 250 minutes of voice calls to any network within the home circle and other circles across the country. Once subscribers have exhausted their 250 minute limit, they will be charged at the base tariff for the rest of the day till midnight.

In addition to voice minutes, subscribers of this plan also get 100 SMS per day to any network across the country. Additionally, this plan also allows users to receive calls for 90 days. Outgoing calls will end when the 21-day window closes, they still will be able to receive incoming calls 69 more days.

BSNL’s Rs 96 Vasantham Gold prepaid voucher is available only in the company’s Tamil Nadu circle.