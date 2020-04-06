Coronavirus : Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh donates a huge amount to PM CARES Fund

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has pledged to donate a huge amount to the PM CARES Fund in India’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The virus has infected more than 3500 people so far across the country while more than 70 have lost their lives. Amidst this pandemic, the cricketing fraternity has already come forward and donated a handful of amount to Relief Funds in order to help the nation fight against it.

Yuvraj has also been helping the poor people during these tough times through his ‘YouWeCan’ foundation. On Sunday, #9baje9minute was trending in India as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens of the country to stand in their balconies or doors and light diyas or candles or torch lights to show unity at 9 PM for nine minutes.

Yuvraj Singh, ahead of the same, urged his fans and followers to unite together and also announced his donation to the noble cause. “We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me? On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!”