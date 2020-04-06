Coronavirus Lockdown : Harbhajan Singh, wife to donate ration to 5,000 families

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday pledged to distribute ration to 5,000 families along with his wife Geeta Basra.

Singh took to Instagram and posted pictures along with a message which read: “By the blessings of the Almighty, Geeta and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar, who are struggling to feed their families during these difficult times.”

“We will continue to help and support our fellow citizens in whichever way we can to lessen the burden of struggle. Stay safe, stay in and stay positive,” he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus.