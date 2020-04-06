Coronavirus: UAE reports 294 new cases of COVID19

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the recovery of 19 people infected with the COVID-19 virus, raising the total recoveries to 144. They have fully recovered from the virus symptoms after receiving the necessary health care since they were admitted to hospitals.

UAE reported 294 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,799.

The ministry said the new coronavirus cases in people of various nationalities were detected upon examining those who came into contact with the previously infected people. They contracted the infection because they failed to adhere to preventive measures and physical distancing.