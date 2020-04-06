COVID 19: 30% pay cut for PM, President and MP’s

The government today approved an ordinance to reduce allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament by 30 percent for one year, with effect from 1 April, Union Minister Prajash Javadekar announced in a press conference.

The Union Cabinet approved Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954.

The announcement comes amid a worsening economic crisis in India and across the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, in a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet via video link amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were present at the PM’s official residence. Other members of the Cabinet were connected via a video link from their offices and residences.