Covid-19: Price list of essential items released

The price list of essential items was released by the Dubai Economy Department. The price list was released as part of Department’s price tracker campaign to ensure that the rights of consumers were protected amid Coronavirus outbreak.

Dubai Economy launched a ‘Price Monitor’ to track daily prices of staple foods and essentials.By this the department aims to ensure that the consumers are getting essential items at fair prices.

A web portal – www.price.ded.ae – has also been launched. Consumers can raise their complaints and queries on price .