COVID 19: Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who was infected from the pandemic corona virus has been discharged after complete recovery. She was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science in Lucknow.

The 42-year-old singer tested negative in her sixth test at the hospital. Ms Kapoor will now be in home quarantine for two weeks. Ms Kapoor was diagnosed with COVID-19 days after she flew into Mumbai from London on March 9. She travelled to Lucknow two days after landing in Mumbai and attended a high-profile party in the city, which also had several politicians on the guest list, instead of going into complete quarantine. An FIR has been filed against the singer based on a complaint by the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow accusing her of negligence.

The Baby Doll singer tested positive for the first time on March 20. She tested positive for the fourth time on March 29, reported ANI. Her fifth test, conducted on April 4, came negative.

Earlier in March, revealed her coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post, saying: “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

Ms Kapoor deleted her Instagram post after being criticised on social media for not going into self isolation and attending social events instead. She was defended by friend and colleague Sonam Kapoor on Twitter, who too was trolled for supporting Kanika Kapoor. Ms Kapoor has also featured in headlines for allegedly throwing tantrums at the hospital.