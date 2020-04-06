COVID 19: Spain marks slow pace of death rate

Spain’s pace of new coronavirus deaths slowed for the fourth day today. The government contemplated a gradual easing of a lockdown in place since mid-March in the country with the second highest death toll from the global pandemic.

As with worst-hit Italy, data in Spain is giving cause for hope the peak has passed. On Monday, it reported 637 fatalities in the previous 24 hours – a 5% increase in total and less than half the pace recorded a week earlier.

“The pandemic’s growth rate is slowing down in almost every region,” Maria Jose Sierra, deputy head of Spain’s health emergency committee, said at a virtual news conference.

“I’d love to be in a bar, listening to good music and accompanied by many litres of beer – but no, I’m lying in bed and already sick of this confinement,” tweeted Robert from Zaragoza. “I only hope at some point we return to normality.”

One mother, Sandra Eva, said her four-year-old girl was upset at missing Easter traditions.

“She asks me why we can’t go out to watch the #Easter processions. That it’s not fair. That she wants to see them. And that she’s tired of the #coronavirus,” she tweeted.