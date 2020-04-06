Covid-19: WhatsApp helpline number to clear people’s doubts on coronavirus launched

The launch of a WhatsApp helpline number to clear the doubts and queries of people on Covid-19 pandemic was announced by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) .

To get access to the 24×7 service, you can simple add 800342 to your contacts and send “Hi” on WhatsApp. The service is available in English and Arabic. The helpline uses artificial intelligence to strengthen communication with the public and give them fast and easy access to accurate and trusted information from official sources.

The DHA will also use educational videos and guidelines to the public through WhatsApp to raise awareness about how to prevent the disease. Also the frequently asked questions (FAQs) will be updated regularly to make sure they are up-to-date.