Crude oil prices slips down

In the international market, the crude oil prices again slipped down. On Monday, the crude oil prices were slipped by 1 US dollar.

Brent crude slipped close to US dollar 30 a barrel in early trade and was at US dollar 32.82 , down by US dollar 1.29, or 3.8 per cent. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell US dollar 1.66, or 5.9%, to US dollar 26.68 a barrel, after earlier touching a low of US dollar 25.28.

A meeting of the oil producing countries was schedule to be held on Monday.But it is postponed to April 9. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on crude imports if necessary to support U.S. oil sector.