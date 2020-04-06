Kalyani Priyadarshan’s sensational pictures goes viral on social media: See pics

Kalyani Priyadarshan is an Indian actress.

She is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy.

She had appeared in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films.

She made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film ‘Hello’, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South and 7th South Indian International Movie Awards.

Her debut work in Malayalam was with the period war film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ directed by her father, Priyadarshan.

But her first release in malayalam was ‘Varane Aavashyamundu’.

Before entering inthe film field , she has taken B.F.A. in architecture designing from Parsons School of Design, New York City.

She has also worked as an assistant in the production design of Krrish 3 (2013) and Iru Mugan (2016).