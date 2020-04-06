Know most interesting facts about ‘world’s most beautiful women – Angelina Jolie’: See unseen pics

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is know as the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’.

She was born on June 4th 1975.

Angelina Jolie started modelling when she was 11 years old at her mother’s insistence.

She started her acting career with the movie ‘Lookin’ to get Out’ which was co-written by her father.

She was kicked out of school when she was 14 years old.

She was rebellious at those times, so she dyed her hair purple and moved in with her boyfriend.

After 2 years of living together, she went back to school and rented a house close to her parents.

She got married to Lee Miller in 1996.

However, their marriage only lasted for 3 years and they got divorced in 1999.

She met Billy Bob Thorton on the set of the movie ‘Pushing Tin’ in 1999 and they got married a year later.

The couple got divorced in 2003.

She started a relationship with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and announced in February 2006 that she was pregnant with his child.

After 9 years together, the couple got married in August 2014.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children together: 3 adopted (Maddox, Pax, Zahara) and 3 biological (Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne).